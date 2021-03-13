EDITORIAL: COVID-19 kept in check until summer surge

This weekend we mark the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic. Officially declared on March 11, 2020 by the World Health Organization, SARS-CoV-2 was first confirmed in McLennan County on March 18, when our first six cases were confirmed by the local health district. On March 31, Phillip Perry, 49, principal of G.W. Carver Middle School, became the county’s first death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

March was the beginning of the pandemic worldwide and our lives here in McLennan County changed drastically as a result. However, Waco and the surrounding areas didn’t feel the full impact of the coronavirus until mid-June.

June 15, to be exact.

There had been fewer than 200 cases in McLennan County since the pandemic began as of June 14, 2020. Shelter-in-place orders within the city of Waco and shutdown orders statewide kept the virus from spreading in Texas from mid-March through April. Even as Gov. Greg Abbott announced a slow, phased-in reopening of the state’s economy in early May, cases remained low and hospitalizations manageable. Our efforts to “bend the curve” of infections and avoid overwhelming our health care system here had seemingly worked as we approached Memorial Day.