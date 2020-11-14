EDITORIAL: Dark days remain before end of pandemic

The case rate per 100,000 population, the most widely used measurement, is 24 percent higher in McLennan County than statewide, and 38 percent higher than the nationwide mark.

In the past two weeks, the active case count here increased from 512 to 1,138 — a 122 percent increase.

Becker said he was very concerned about the next week or two, even as local hospitalizations spiked as high as 78 this past week — a level not seen since July. Even with expanded ICU capacity, there’s a limit to how many patients local hospitals can handle. He reminded us that hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators by one to two weeks. That’s an ominous warning, considering 13 people have already died this month after a record 44 deaths in October.

As surge testing continues locally — just over 17,000 of 40,000 tests designated for use in McLennan County have been used so far — the percentage of positive tests is going up, not down. The positivity rate is 7.5 percent among the surge tests, but 13 percent overall. It has more than doubled since Oct. 28, and Halloween parties and gatherings are a big reason why. That’s not good news with Thanksgiving, a holiday literally made for family gatherings, coming up in under two weeks.