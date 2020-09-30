EDITORIAL: Debate was much fury, noise signifying plenty

Veteran CNN political analyst Dana Bash, briefly embracing the vulgarities that have come to characterize political leadership in the Age of Trump, nailed it when she described Tuesday’s presidential debate as a “s--- show.” We tuned in not only to hear the candidates of the two major political parties defend their past records (particularly President Trump, given the deplorable state of the nation) but to consider their visions for the road ahead. Instead, we witnessed an example of just how far our nation has plummeted since Donald Trump injected himself into the political mainstream in 2015. He lacked decency and decorum, refused to adhere to rules to which his campaign not only agreed but helped set, and used unceasing lies, insults and interruptions to derail the debate.