EDITORIAL: Debate was much fury, noise signifying plenty

Veteran CNN political analyst Dana Bash, briefly embracing the vulgarities that have come to characterize political leadership in the Age of Trump, nailed it when she described Tuesday’s presidential debate as a “s--- show.” We tuned in not only to hear the candidates of the two major political parties defend their past records (particularly President Trump, given the deplorable state of the nation) but to consider their visions for the road ahead. Instead, we witnessed an example of just how far our nation has plummeted since Donald Trump injected himself into the political mainstream in 2015. He lacked decency and decorum, refused to adhere to rules to which his campaign not only agreed but helped set, and used unceasing lies, insults and interruptions to derail the debate.
Yet Trump is many of us today. Judging from comments we heard and saw, many Americans welcomed the hostility, chaos and deceit. Incredibly, after a summer of racial unrest across America, the president of the United States, pressed to condemn white supremacists inciting some of the violence at anti-police brutality demonstrations, balked at any such robust declaration. When encouraged to condemn the Proud Boys — a hate group identified with white supremacy and anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric that helped organize the violent 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville — President Trump told the group to “stand back and stand by,” which the group took as a command from a sympathetic and respected superior, prompting them to renew their allegiance to Trump by evening’s end.
So it goes with at least some self-styled patriots among us who want to “keep America great.” And, it would seem, just a little bit racist.
The other low point came when the debate moderator, who clearly had trouble getting the president to abide by debate rules, offered both Trump and former vice president Joe Biden a golden opportunity to express confidence in our system of elections. Trump not only labeled the national election fraudulent over mail-in ballots but refused to discourage unrest on his behalf if the election didn’t go his way. While he didn’t encourage supporters to vote twice this time — by mail and in person — he did urge them to go to the polls and watch in-person voting. Trump supporters in Texas should be very wary of such advice; our state has clear laws about poll watchers and their behavior.
Biden? He looked old, tired, frustrated, though he somehow stayed focused, heeding the moderator (from Fox News) when admonished and making strong points about the importance of voting, the environment, racial justice, medical science during a pandemic and his sons. But in many ways, he was a non-entity at the presidential debate, an overshadowed secondary character in a disaster unfolding onstage. Trump was on full display, symbolizing a segment of society fed up with perceived slights and hurts and willing to torch all norms and traditions on his behalf. By evening’s end, we reached one firm conclusion: If this is any example, we need no more presidential debates in 2020.
