EDITORIAL: Debates all too perfectly mirrored today's America

If even possible, let’s briefly put aside partisan fervor a moment and consider the presidential race solely from the perspective of the two 2020 presidential debates, the first marred by what even President Trump’s supporters concede was a performance so unhinged, so incoherent and so utterly unwilling to bow to agreed-upon rules that the Commission on Presidential Debates consequently announced it would mute the two candidates’ microphones at certain points during the second and final debate. To our relief, that debate unfolded more or less conventionally Thursday. Yet shouldn’t Americans be even a little angry that individuals seeking political power can’t honor painstakingly negotiated rules? Is it any surprise politicians (and Trump has been one now four years) believe themselves above the law, let alone debate rules?