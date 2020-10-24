EDITORIAL: Debates all too perfectly mirrored today's America

If even possible, let’s briefly put aside partisan fervor a moment and consider the presidential race solely from the perspective of the two 2020 presidential debates, the first marred by what even President Trump’s supporters concede was a performance so unhinged, so incoherent and so utterly unwilling to bow to agreed-upon rules that the Commission on Presidential Debates consequently announced it would mute the two candidates’ microphones at certain points during the second and final debate. To our relief, that debate unfolded more or less conventionally Thursday. Yet shouldn’t Americans be even a little angry that individuals seeking political power can’t honor painstakingly negotiated rules? Is it any surprise politicians (and Trump has been one now four years) believe themselves above the law, let alone debate rules?
That said, President Trump at Thursday’s debate drove home one relevant point, a truism that given his claim of being a “non-politician” he should have embraced earlier in the 2020 campaign instead of peddling lies and conspiracy theories: the failure of government and the two major political parties to tackle problems through resolve, negotiation and presidential dealmaking. Several times during the debate, amid different topics, Trump stressed Biden’s failure to act on serious societal and political challenges during his long career in the U.S. Senate and eight years in the White House as vice president. And when Biden blamed the lack of progress on a Republican Congress, Trump correctly replied: “Well, you gotta talk — you gotta talk ‘em into it, Joe. Sometimes you gotta talk ‘em into it.”
We’ve long wondered the same: Why, for instance, didn’t the Obama/Biden administration during the two years Democrats ran the White House, Senate and House of Representatives pass comprehensive immigration reform, including legal status or citizenship for more than a million later qualifying for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals? Yet as Trump raised this issue, he betrayed colossal failures by his administration, including a stunning inability to craft deals to the extent he too resorts to executive orders in the manner of his predecessor, committing constitutional transgressions that he and Republicans formerly condemned. We’ve seen this failure in everything from a health-care bill Trump perennially promised but never delivered, to border-wall construction managed only by hijacking Article I powers the Constitution expressly reserves to Congress.
The broader dilemma that neither candidate acknowledged is that the Founders created in the Constitution a methodical labyrinth of protocols and procedures, complete with checks and balances, that challenges the very best in leadership to negotiate through consensus and compromise. In crafting the Constitution, the Founders never foresaw a corrupted society where political parties and identity politics have become so strong that one party in one chamber simply refuses to consider legislation from the other party in the other chamber and a president declines to bring warring factions to the table to forge solutions. In that sense, the 2020 presidential debates all too perfectly reflect the sorry state of 21st-century America.
