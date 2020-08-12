EDITORIAL: Democratic ticket sends message broader than mere politics

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s selection of U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate Tuesday was widely expected, though this doesn’t take away from the ticket’s potential. While Harris’ tenacious Senate questioning of administration officials and judicial prospects has made her a figure of derision among card-carrying Republicans, she’s quite obviously an intelligent, articulate and attractive presence on the American political scene that speaks directly to our future. As many have noted, she is the first black woman and first Asian American to be named to a major presidential ticket. Her knowledge of the law and criminal justice system are major assets, given recent events.
Some in Biden’s circle reportedly expressed reluctance about Harris. Even more than Senate Republicans mounting an investigatory charade into the Bidens and Ukraine, Harris came close to crippling the former vice president during a debate early in the primary election cycle, pointedly condemning his hesitation over federal enforcement of busing to bring about racial integration in schools when, as a woman of color, she benefited from such policies. She was correct: Given the abysmal record of individual states on matters of race throughout our history, the federal government should always stand ready to enforce laws battling curtailment of civil rights. More Americans should acquaint themselves with the 14th Amendment.
Biden recovered from this debate wound, largely thanks to strong African-American support in the South and Harris’ own baffling indecision over health care, suggesting a candidate’s scramble to pursue the highest office in the land without adequately studying complex issues and adopting defensible positions. Still, taken together, the Biden-Harris ticket should suggest to all — even those of us who aren’t inclined toward Democratic candidates — the greater need to repair and right racial relations across America, even if this means putting aside conflicting stances to the degree that Harris and Biden have on the nuances of busing and integration.
Some will insist Biden tapped Harris as a blatant gesture to appeal to minority voters — perhaps understandable given some of his mindless gaffes on race just in recent weeks. Yet, given the failure of House Democrats and Senate Republicans to come together on police reform and racial justice this long, hot summer — and the failure, once again, of President Trump to demonstrate any national leadership by bringing both sides to the table when he clearly had political pull — the gesture by Biden is appropriate, especially since as a society we seem incapable of real bipartisan action on matters of race. Biden’s pick serves as an acknowledgement that America has changed not only in demographics but in citizen expectations. If we can’t make America great again without ensuring hearty inclusion of all races and without resorting to some of the offensive posts we’ve already seen on social media in the last 48 hours — “Vote Joe & the Ho,” for instance — then making America great again will remain as elusive as it’s clearly been the last few years.
