EDITORIAL: Democrats need to accept they lost Supreme Court battle

If Democrats questioning Amy Coney Barrett’s qualifications to be the next Supreme Court justice this week are shrewd this time around, they’ll learn from mistakes made in the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing of 2018. They’ll resist any temptation to press, say, some criminal allegation not only unsustained in any court of law but never reported to law enforcement in the first place. They’ll stick rigorously to the nominee’s decisions and dissents, in this latest case from the Chicago-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, as well as Judge Barrett’s writings and speeches. All of these are fair game for close questioning of Barrett as a potential Supreme Court nominee. All raise legitimate concerns about her judicial integrity and personal and political prejudices, including past statements on everything from abortion to the Affordable Care Act.

If she cannot explain her decisions and dissents in detail, then a vote against her is not only fair but warranted.