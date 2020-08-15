EDITORIAL: Don't blame nursing home staffs for viral spread among patients

Last week’s revelation through a Tribune-Herald investigation that more than 42 percent of 64 deaths from COVID-19 in McLennan County were connected to five long-term senior care facilities might prompt accusations of incompetence or at least something less than due diligence by management and staffs in charge of such facilities. Such accusations are likely unfounded. No less than Waco-McLennan County Public Health District medical authority Farley Verner and a newly released nationwide study say something broader is afoot — and it involves individuals who never visited a nursing home even before local facilities went into lockdown to protect their patients and residents.
Place much of the blame on some of us in the community at large with whom staffers from long-term care facilities must, after all, mix and mingle when they’re not on the job (and a difficult job it is, we might stress). Blame, too, the insidious nature of COVID-19, which scientists and physicians are learning more and more about by the week. If some of us contract this viral malady without suffering or displaying symptoms, so much the better — just so long as we don’t mix and mingle with yet others in the community, unwittingly spreading the virus as we go. Add it all to our high testing positivity rates and the potential for SARS-CoV-2 slipping into long-term care facilities becomes enormous.
Prying loose this information through the Texas Public Information Act, veteran Trib journalist J.B. Smith learned that local nursing homes and assisted living facilities, up till early August, had reported 27 deaths, including six deaths since July 24. Such facilities have been closed to visitors since a state order in mid-March.
But given the tendency of COVID-19 to be passed along by those without symptoms, it would be difficult to keep staff from inadvertently bringing the virus into facilities, Dr. Verner told us. And, he added, “You can’t have a nursing home without staff.”
About the same time the Trib was investigating, the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities, released a report drawn from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data indicating that nursing homes across the United States have experienced an alarming spike in new COVID-19 cases “due to community spread among the general population.” To quote David Grabowski, professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School, “It is spreading via asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic cases… We’re not going to get a handle on COVID-19 until we get a systematic testing and surveillance system.”
Label it an example of why collective sacrifice, common sense and homefront resolve are needed to protect the most vulnerable among us — and why those who claim herd immunity is the answer if we just stick the old and the inform in isolation are delusional. Alas, with testing and contact tracing woefully inadequate, the pandemic situation will only grow more complicated and more perilous as students return to school in coming weeks. As we hope for their education, the question naturally arises: Has a half-year of pandemic times taught us anything?
