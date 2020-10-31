EDITORIAL: Election 2020 to define us as Americans

Last Sunday Republican state Sen. Brian Birdwell got up before an audience at a local church and suggested political forces allied against President Trump and the Republican Party do not love their country. “We’re in a different time now than we were in 1980,” he said during a Faith & Freedom Coalition rally at Church of the Open Door. “And what I mean by that is, as bad as President Carter’s policy decisions were and as incompetent as I believed him to be, I don’t believe President Carter hated the country. Even getting into H.W. Bush, into the Clinton years, as deleterious or malicious potentially as President Clinton’s decisions have been, I don’t think he hated the country. I don’t think we can say that today in 2020.”

The senator, given to mixing the Bible and patriotism, continued: “We get accused of wanting to go back to racial segregation and the like. No. I saw a sign driving through Glen Rose to come here today. Our opposition party’s presidential nominee has a sign up in one of the yards in Glen Rose, and it says, you know, ‘Choose unity over division.’ Ladies and gentlemen, no such choice has ever existed. Paul in scripture says, ‘What union does light and dark have?’ Politically, what union does liberty and tyranny have? The answer is the same to both: none. We don’t have the opportunity to be in unison with our fellow Americans other than systematically how we choose our president, but we cannot be in unison with those that would choose policy positions that will enslave Americans to a centralized government, as President Reagan said, in a far distant capital.”