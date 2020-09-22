EDITORIAL: Ginsburg legacy is that basic rights due all of us

One must also salute her work as a legal advocate, even before she was appointed to the high court by President Bill Clinton (and confirmed 93-3 by the Senate, which in those days recognized judicial merit more than one’s politics). Her success as a crusader for women’s rights came partially through her cleverly flipping the usual equation on its head and pressing cases where men ended up victimized by sexism in the system. Consider her brilliant work as an attorney before the high court in Weinberger v. Wiesenfeld (1975), where the principal breadwinner in a family was a woman who died in childbirth, leaving her husband unable to procure Social Security benefits for both himself and his son. Ginsburg’s legal ingenuity did the trick: The all-male Supreme Court ruled unanimously in her favor, stressing that the government had violated the right to equal protection secured by the Due Process Clause of the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.