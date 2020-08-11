EDITORIAL: Help is on the way sort of, maybe, possibly

As Alice in Wonderland famously remarked of the surreal world swirling about her, President Trump’s executive actions signed this past weekend amidst plenty of pomp at his posh New Jersey golf club become “curiouser and curiouser” the more one digs into them. Significant policy or political sleight of hand? One might be tempted to say this president earnestly wanted to do something to help Americans given the problem of congressional gridlock on coronavirus relief legislation. Yet his own divisive remarks before signing these executive orders and memorandums only occasionally touched on the purpose of the ceremony. For all but Trump disciples, this was a campaign stunt, right up to his claiming credit for a veterans benefits bill that his predecessor signed back in 2014.
Claims by the president’s supporters that he extended a moratorium on evictions appear nothing like the lapsed version Congress passed this spring. It directs that the secretary of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study the matter to determine if a moratorium on evictions (at least those involving federal funding) might “prevent the further spread of COVID-19.” And it directs other members of the president’s team to consider sources of money that might help renters and homeowners behind in paying rents and mortgages because of viral spread.
Help on the way? Well, maybe. Someday.
We agree that Senate Republicans and House Democrats should have been able to compromise on the federally funded enhanced benefit offered to those out of work (on top of state unemployment checks). The House insisted on continuing the $600 payments that recently lapsed; the Senate suggested significantly less on the grounds $600 a week was incentive for people to remain out of work. The only study we’ve seen suggests that’s ideology talking, not facts. It certainly says little for Republicans’ faith in the downtrodden of our country.
Best we can understand, the Trump administration will only make this money available to unemployed Americans if each individual state agrees to pick up a fourth of the tab (presumably $100 of $400 in enhanced unemployment compensation). Each state would also have to set up infrastructure on its own to distribute the money, something that could take weeks if not months, given how slow some states have been in responding to other challenges involving COVID-19. It’s unclear how Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and his team, for all their support of this president, will respond, given they face a revenue shortage in coming state budgets running into billions of dollars.
Help on the way? Well, maybe. Someday.
We’re still not sure of the workings of the president’s payroll tax cut, nor its logic. It’s a tax cut (or, rather, a deferred tax) for those of us lucky enough to have jobs and for those who think Social Security pays for itself. Thanks, maybe, but are we the ones who need such help right now? And is this the best move given that Social Security may soon have to cut benefits to seniors even without this tax cut or tax deferral — or whatever it is?
