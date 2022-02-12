EDITORIAL: Hyperbole aside, it's time to head out and vote

Early voting begins Monday for the 2022 primary election in Texas. The headliner locally is the district attorney’s race on the Republican ticket between incumbent Barry Johnson and challenger Josh Tetens. McLennan County voters have primary choices on both the Republican and Democratic tickets for governor and attorney general. Democrats will also pick a nominee in the lieutenant governor’s race.
There are 11 early voting days — polls are closed Feb. 21 for Presidents Day — in this primary election. Five early voting centers will be available to McLennan County voters: First Assembly of God Church on Bosque Boulevard, the city Multi-Purpose Center, Hewitt City Hall, Robinson Community Center and the elections office in the county records building downtown. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 22 through Feb. 25. Election day is Tuesday, March 1.
Pardon the review, but a lot has happened since we last voted in a midterm primary, including a worldwide pandemic that has killed 5.7 million people worldwide so far (including 824 McLennan County residents) and a presidential election in which the incumbent lost and tried to overturn the results by force before leaving office — not to mention two national basketball championships for Baylor University.
In the 2020 general election — eight months into the pandemic and six weeks before COVID-19 vaccinations arrived in McLennan County — Gov. Greg Abbott correctly extended early voting by six days to allow time for social distancing as the pandemic raged in Texas. No such extension exists for the 2022 primary, and probably isn’t needed. The omicron wave is fading fast here, with only 211 active cases on Friday, a far cry from the 6,009 active cases we saw as recently as Jan. 16.
The last midterm primary drew 23,778 voters to the polls, with 11,200 (47%) voting early. The early voting total included 2,621 mail-in ballots — 1,582 voting in the Republican primary and 1,039 Democratic primary. The Texas Legislature tightened restrictions on mail-in balloting in 2021, and last month McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith told the Tribune-Herald the rule changes had resulted in about 25 of the 400 applications for mail-in ballots being rejected. Friday is the final day for the elections office to receive a mail ballot application for the election.
When the five early voting centers open Monday, it’s time to put aside (for now) the hyperbole of the past legislative session and go vote. There is an easy-to-use function on the Texas Secretary of State website called “Am I Registered?” if you want to be sure you are still on the active voting rolls. We recommend voters — just in case — treat their trip to the polling place like a visit to the driver’s license office: Bring every piece of paperwork you have to avoid any problems. You probably won’t need them, but better safe than sorry.