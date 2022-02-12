EDITORIAL: Hyperbole aside, it's time to head out and vote

In the 2020 general election — eight months into the pandemic and six weeks before COVID-19 vaccinations arrived in McLennan County — Gov. Greg Abbott correctly extended early voting by six days to allow time for social distancing as the pandemic raged in Texas. No such extension exists for the 2022 primary, and probably isn’t needed. The omicron wave is fading fast here, with only 211 active cases on Friday, a far cry from the 6,009 active cases we saw as recently as Jan. 16.

The last midterm primary drew 23,778 voters to the polls, with 11,200 (47%) voting early. The early voting total included 2,621 mail-in ballots — 1,582 voting in the Republican primary and 1,039 Democratic primary. The Texas Legislature tightened restrictions on mail-in balloting in 2021, and last month McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith told the Tribune-Herald the rule changes had resulted in about 25 of the 400 applications for mail-in ballots being rejected. Friday is the final day for the elections office to receive a mail ballot application for the election.