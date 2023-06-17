If funding is available to complete the final leg of construction on Interstate 35 in Waco, Metropolitan Planning Organization officials should jump at the chance.

Director Mukesh Kumar said the MPO is seeking public input on the project, known as 4C, to ensure public support.

The 4C project has been at the tail end of the Texas Department of Transportation’s 85-mile $2.2 billion rebuild of the interstate through the Waco District since the ambitious plan was first conceived. It’s been pushed back several times due to the lack of funding. The 3.2-mile project was ultimately removed from the rest of the I-35 rebuild through Waco, just so those projects could get started.

MPO now has the opportunity to reclassify the project and actually begin construction next year. We believe that is the right choice.

The final leg of the I-35 rebuild runs from 12th Street to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center. It is the last of four individual projects in Waco’s share of the the new I-35, which runs from Loop 340 south to Loop 340 north. The other three — including two small projects that received their own letter designation — are finished. Project 4B was the big one, and effectively finished late last summer.

Waco’s only other active highway construction site right now is the rebuild of Highway 6 between Waco Drive and Bagby Avenue. The so-called “mall-to-mall” project is extensive, and is certainly disrupting local commuter traffic right now, but it is also past the halfway point. It will be done, or close to it, by mid-2024 when project 4C would begin. There is also the $225 million Highway 84 expansion to consider, currently set to begin in 2027.

The final I-35 project will cost $263 million, with the MPO putting up some $64 million of that from locally designated funds from TxDOT. Project 4C kept getting the shaft in the overall I-35 plan because it was newer than the rest of the interstate through Waco, and presumably because chunks of interstate bridges weren’t falling onto cars below in that stretch, like they were at Fourth-Fifth streets and University Parks Drive. Over the past decade, local leaders have made compromises to keep Waco’s I-35 projects on track. Thanks to President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, passed in November 2021, many of the unfunded projects like 4C are starting to get built.

We recognize that construction fatigue is real. Getting through downtown Waco and through Bellmead was a hassle for three years during the massive 4B project. However, compared to the 10-year chase to find funding for I-35, distressed drivers — including local commuters — should not rate as a serious concern.

This section of I-35 in Waco is home to most of the city’s newest retail development, including Topgolf and Cinemark. It also services Central Texas Marketplace. City Manager Bradley Ford told the Trib in 2018 that retail development was critical to the city’s future funding efforts, as property taxes soar and state efforts to curtail their growth gain traction. The city of Waco would benefit greatly from continued retail development along I-35, including the as-yet undeveloped land on the east side.

Such development needs modern infrastructure to support it, including access roads and improvements to overtaxed intersections at New Road and Valley Mills Drive.

Waco has waited long enough for 4C to get funded, and built.