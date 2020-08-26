EDITORIAL: In confusion over mail uproar, voters should simply play it smart

Perhaps it's appropriate that continued uproar over the U.S. Postal Service fell between the end of last week's Democratic National Convention and the start of this week's Republican National Convention, given that, like both, much noise was made, often to the exclusion of facts, insight and common sense. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy answered questions before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs on Friday and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform this past Monday. On Saturday House members wasted an afternoon voting to further fund postal operations to the tune of $25 billion.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had already vowed any House legislation on the matter was going nowhere in the Senate. President Trump vowed to veto it. In short, we saw another emblematic exercise in gridlock, stalemate and grandstanding to which both political parties and this president have contributed mightily. Meanwhile, many jaded Americans — accustomed to whining about the price of a stamp while complaining over less-than-prompt delivery — are now wondering if this will impact voting by mail when voting in person presents certain health risks this particular year.
Saturday's debate was infuriating. Texas Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert reverted to form, railing about how bad the Postal Service was under President Obama, now out of office more than three years. Texas Republican Congressman Roger Williams punctuated his tirade against Democratic efforts with the usual nonsense that the post office ought to function more like a business, which reveals a colossal misunderstanding of the fundamental role of government — undertaking certain services beyond the realm of willing commerce. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered a dull, rambling history of the postal system.
Postmaster General DeJoy insists if one mails his or her ballot at least seven days before Election Day, that voter should rest assured the ballot will arrive in time to be counted. Given anxiety shown by Democrats and some stupid, groundless remarks by the president, plus the Postal Service's earlier warning that Texas is one of 46 states that can expect delays, we urge voters to demonstrate personal responsibility given the confusion and lack of bipartisan resolve. If you're 65 or older or you have a disability you believe would increase your likelihood of harm in voting in person, apply to vote by mail today, then mail off your ballot as soon as possible — at least three weeks before Nov. 3. For those voting in person, we recommend voting early at less-frequented early voting locations. As we can't imagine anyone but Rip Van Winkle is undecided in how to vote, dithering over ballot choices should not be a problem.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!