EDITORIAL: In support of those who adopted no-new-revenue tax rates

When it comes to holding the line on property taxes, only six taxing entities delivered in 2022. The communities of Gholson, Lacy Lakeview, Leroy, Moody and Woodway adopted tax rates at or below the no-new-revenue rate. McLennan County commissioners adopted the no-new-revenue rate of 37.63 cents per $100 in valuation for homeowners throughout McLennan County.

Every other municipality in McLennan County increased taxes on property owners.

The McLennan County Appraisal District calculates the no-new-revenue rate after certifying the tax rolls each summer. It represents the rate necessary to keep actual property taxes paid at their current level. The rate takes into account growth in valuations in the previous 12 months. The rate is made available to any and every taxing entity in the county well before new budgets are adopted Oct. 1.

The no-new-revenue rate does not represent a tax cut, only a freeze.

It serves as a reminder that soaring property taxes are not the same as soaring property values. Each and every taxing entity in McLennan County can do what the commissioners and five small communities did and adopt no-new-revenue rates. It is the only way to keep property taxes from going up.

Property owners tend to fixate on rising property values more than tax rates, as evidenced by the 19,000 protests filed with MCAD this past spring and summer. As the Trib’s Rhiannon Saegert detailed on Sunday, carve-outs in the form of increased homestead exemptions helped alleviate the tax burden on homeowners. As a result, those with homestead exemptions will see a 2.6% decrease in property taxes, on average, this year. Renters, meanwhile, will shoulder their share of a 23% percent increase in non-homestead property. And according to 2020 U.S. Census data, 41% of McLennan County residents rent.

Lower tax rates apply to all properties, not just those with homestead exemptions.

Virtually all school districts in McLennan County adopted tax rates at, or very close to, the voter-approved rate, or VAR. Only one went over that mark, China Spring ISD, which will take its case to voters in the district Nov. 8. It is the only known tax-ratification election this election cycle.

The state of Texas, meanwhile, has $27 billion in extra cash to spend when the Legislature convenes in January. It’s a good bet that property-tax reform, as well as public education funding, will top the list of priorities when lawmakers meet. High energy prices and inflation are reportedly responsible for the extra income.

Tax rates remain the simplest, most direct way to give local residents needed property-tax relief while still funding operations as efficiently as possible. Clarity comes when elected officials use the proper terminology, however. Cutting the rate from the previous year is not a tax cut. It sounds good at the meeting, but it is not the no-new-revenue rate.

We commend McLennan County’s commissioners — as well as the governing councils in Gholson, Lacy Lakeview, Leroy, Moody and Woodway — for setting revenue-neutral rates and delivering real tax relief to their constituents.