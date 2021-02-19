EDITORIAL: In week of power outages, e-edition helped us get Waco news to you

Winter weather has dominated the news cycle in Central Texas for the past 10 days. An ice storm that hit Feb. 11 quickly moved on, but it sent temperatures below freezing where they would stay for some 205 hours. We finally crept back above 32 degrees midday Friday.

The Waco Tribune-Herald did not deliver a printed edition for most of this week because our print site in Bryan was without power. There was no alternative site available with power, so we relied on our electronic edition, rather than the paper-and-ink product, to help us get vital information to our readers. E-editions have been around for more than 20 years and are increasingly popular as our industry straddles the divide between traditional print and current digital formats. Our website, wacotrib.com, delivered news and information about this week’s storm, updated as it happened, and social media amplified its availability, just as it does every day. Our e-edition allowed us to get other popular features to readers such as the crossword puzzle, comics and advice columns. This past week, with power outages and impossible driving conditions, the e-edition pinch hit for the Trib in its traditional form.

It also kept our carriers safe and at home every night during the storm.