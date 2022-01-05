EDITORIAL: January 6 bunch must pay price for violence, sedition

In recent months and weeks, some of our friends and neighbors have proposed we “get past” the outrage over January 6, 2021, when fellow Americans stormed the U.S. Capitol. In an interview with Trib staffer Tommy Witherspoon last month, Congressman Pete Sessions, a champion of former President Trump, complained the House committee investigating the unrest “owe it to people to move on.” Former Republican Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has made similar comments. Yet in continuing to press the Big Lie about how President Trump was cheated of reelection; in seeking to make it harder for Americans to vote, especially citizens of color and those living in major cities; in blaming the FBI, antifa or hobbits for the mob violence of January 6, Republicans themselves guarantee that our nation will not “move on.” This wound in America not only oozes, but the former president and his party heap salt upon it daily. There can be no healing. Trump certainly recognizes the significance of the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. He briefly planned not only to skirt responsibility today for inciting violence that injured 140 police officers but also to hawk once again the falsehood that the 2020 election was rigged. Never mind that state and federal jurists, Republican and Democrat, Trump appointees or not, plus Trump’s own Department of Justice insist no significant voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election.