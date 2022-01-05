EDITORIAL: January 6 bunch must pay price for violence, sedition

In recent months and weeks, some of our friends and neighbors have proposed we “get past” the outrage over January 6, 2021, when fellow Americans stormed the U.S. Capitol. In an interview with Trib staffer Tommy Witherspoon last month, Congressman Pete Sessions, a champion of former President Trump, complained the House committee investigating the unrest “owe it to people to move on.” Former Republican Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has made similar comments. Yet in continuing to press the Big Lie about how President Trump was cheated of reelection; in seeking to make it harder for Americans to vote, especially citizens of color and those living in major cities; in blaming the FBI, antifa or hobbits for the mob violence of January 6, Republicans themselves guarantee that our nation will not “move on.” This wound in America not only oozes, but the former president and his party heap salt upon it daily. There can be no healing. Trump certainly recognizes the significance of the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. He briefly planned not only to skirt responsibility today for inciting violence that injured 140 police officers but also to hawk once again the falsehood that the 2020 election was rigged. Never mind that state and federal jurists, Republican and Democrat, Trump appointees or not, plus Trump’s own Department of Justice insist no significant voter fraud occurred in the 2020 election.
In devoting a special four-page section to the January 6 anniversary, we reaffirm that, yes, this is an occasion worth annual reflection, just as we do with the attacks on Pearl Harbor and the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93. Those who champion Trump dismiss any such commemoration partly on the basis of body counts. Hardly anybody died, they say. But do mob assaults battering democracy and the constitutional concept of peaceful transfers of presidential power count for nothing?
Make no mistake: Democracy, so fundamental to invigorating our constitutional republic, is in the crosshairs each time Trump and his disciples claim a stolen election and encourage violence and undertake skullduggery in the pursuit of power. They represent a danger Lincoln saw in his own era of strife and bloodshed: Americans too many generations removed from the Founders’ enlightened principles are now too full of bloodlust and hot air to bother to understand them.
We agree with Congressman Sessions that those who assaulted police and vandalized the Capitol on January 6 should get the book thrown at them. But we also would impose unforgiving sentences on those who, in entering a federal building clearly under siege, emboldened others set on violence and sedition. To quote U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of D.C. when confronted with rioters who fancied themselves patriots: “Patriotism is loyalty to country, loyalty to the Constitution, not loyalty to a head of state.” In that broader context, we disagree with the congressman and believe inquiries of the House committee investigating the insurrection must continue, if only to determine which of our public officials gave comfort and aid to America’s enemies.
In this Series
Special section: January 6 reflections, one year later
-
Steve Boggs: Move on from January 6? Nope
-
Q&A with Paul Davis: Fighting 2020 election outcomes on January 6 and beyond
-
Robert Baird: Capitol rioters ignorant of Founders’ aims
- 7 updates