EDITORIAL: Judge keeps open mind in informing citizens

The Waco Tribune-Herald editorial board joins local news media colleagues and free speech advocates everywhere in welcoming Judge David Hodges’ rethinking and amendment of his Jan. 9 order forbidding news media from “reporting or disclosing” to the public information in the Marian Fraser murder case, due to be retried after legal appeals overturned an earlier verdict. The veteran judge’s reasoning for his original order — to ensure an untainted jury pool — is perhaps admirable as it pertains to the attorneys involved but unquestionably unconstitutional when it muzzles news media.

And this order, astonishingly, suggested news media should not even mention evidence of the prior 2015 trial, which is not only a matter of public record but local history.

Trial judges must always keep in mind that while they indeed hold great sway over the courtroom, they must discipline themselves to ensure they avoid situations in which they presume to extend such power over the community they serve. True, they’re entitled in instances to “gag” attorneys in particularly controversial cases — attorneys, after all, constitute officers of the court. But at a time in America when so many citizens imagine our right to free speech is being compromised, any judge is wise to avoid restricting the work-a-day press from doing its duty in keeping the public informed, particularly if the press is acting professionally and responsibly in its coverage and, yes, otherwise defers to the law.

In his original order, Judge Hodges is generous in imagining in this day and age that we live in a well-informed society that watches the local TV news or reads the local newspaper. One reason our society is easily misled and manipulated by politicians and provocateurs is because we live in a society increasingly ignorant of legitimately reported news, particularly events and goings-on within our own community, hardly the grist of MSNBC or Fox News. We strongly suspect many prospective jurors will demonstrate relatively little awareness of the legal questions in this tragic but involved case, especially alongside whatever the Biden White House or Republican House of Representatives is doing or not doing.

It’s only our opinion, but should the court actually come across citizens who digest local news on a daily basis, we believe it will find such jurors not only informed but enlightened to the point they understand the complexities of the case, both for and against the defendant, and that such jurors will distinguish themselves by keeping an open mind and engaging critically new facts, new testimony and new arguments in a court of law honestly and fairly administered by an honest and fair judge, which we absolutely know David Hodges to be. Certainly informed jurors will eclipse those regularly spoon-fed sensationalism via cable news that only encourages closely held prejudices.

As for uninformed but open-minded jury prospects who may also be among us — well, that’s an honest day’s work in this case for attorneys and the judge, the latter of whom we cheer as setting the best example of the honorable, studied jurist in maintaining openness to compelling and constitutionally vigorous arguments for unshackling the press and better educating fellow citizens.