Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the better part of a decade, the majority of Texas voters have chosen to elect and reelect a morally and ethically bankrupt politician as our state’s top law enforcement officer because he files lawsuits against the federal government and, despite our supposed belief in states’ rights, he filed a suit to cancel out the votes of millions of fellow citizens in other states in 2020 because they didn’t vote the way some of us in Texas wished. In repeatedly voting for Ken Paxton, we have revealed much about ourselves.

Because Texas voters lack the fortitude to cast out such an individual, the Trib takes some comfort in the Republican-led Texas House of Representatives’ 121-23 vote Saturday impeaching Paxton, a Republican, for everything from compelling state employees to put themselves in legal servitude to benefit a Paxton donor, to violating state law in open records requests, to a situation in which Paxton’s mistress was hired by that obliging campaign donor.

The list of allegations goes on and on. For the informed voter, few allegations in the 20 articles of impeachment will surprise. This newspaper and others warned voters about then-Sen. Paxton back in 2014 regarding troubling allegations of securities fraud against him for soliciting investors in Servergy Inc. without disclosing that it was paying him to corral investors. Yet voters that year overwhelmingly elected him to be our state attorney general.

Why now have Republican lawmakers opted to look into allegations of corruption dogging Paxton? After long skirting accountability, our attorney general was about to become an even greater public liability. Recently Paxton pressed legislators to hand him $3.3 million in taxpayer funds to settle a lawsuit by former senior staffers, all Republicans, who accused Paxton of retaliation after they called him out on such grave allegations as bribery and abuse of office. Legislators became alarmed when Paxton offered no explanation for these allegations, even as he sought to make lawmakers (and by extension, Texas taxpayers) complicit in his corruption by simply paying off his accusers.

And so Memorial Day weekend, when we are encouraged to honor those who selflessly sacrificed their lives for American values and ideals, will this year be marked by grandstanding and time-consuming deliberations over an unprincipled, self-serving Texas politician who represents the opposite of those values and ideals, a scoundrel who claims vindication in recent primary and general election victories, including over eminently qualified jurist Eva Guzman, a Republican. Here in McLennan County Paxton secured 64 percent of the vote last November.

Courage is now required by the Texas Senate to do the right thing. On Saturday, no less than Republican state Rep. Charlie Geren, a rock-ribbed conservative, revealed that Paxton phoned several lawmakers on the Texas House floor to threaten them politically if they dared to support his impeachment. Of our local Republican lawmakers, Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson voted against Paxton’s impeachment and Rep. Angelia Orr voted for impeachment.

The real tragedy is that Republican Party faithful will demand Paxton’s exoneration because of his political savviness, pandering and opportunism, thus undermining any moral justification they have to cry foul on the corruption and malfeasance of others.