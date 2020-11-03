EDITORIAL: Key fixes vital to safeguard our constitutional republic moving forward

Simple consideration for one another and rollicking good humor prevailed in our circle even as political differences remained obvious. At one point, someone clearly hoping for Democratic gains on Capitol Hill expressed the hope that “we can control the Senate,” to which a Trump supporter interrupted to say: “I thought we did control the Senate!” Everyone laughed. Which in itself may suggest a national prescription for some, however this election turns out.

“It’ll never happen probably, but I wish we could get back to the time when everybody put the country first rather than putting the party first, and Democrats and Republicans are both guilty of this,” this determined Trump supporter said. “If they would do their political stuff and then sit down and do what was best for the country, then we might not have these problems. I mean, Republicans will say, ‘Well, look what you did to Clarence Thomas,’ and they go back and forth on this and that. But there are sinners on both sides, and the only answer is for everyone to settle down and start putting our country first.”