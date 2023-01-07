EDITORIAL: Leadership brawl shows perils of indulging extremists

One must marvel at last week’s circus maximus in the U.S. House of Representatives, given that some of us are directly responsible: After narrowly returning to power a party that enabled and excused the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, voters watched as Republican House members immediately got into an intra-party brawl, complete with name-calling, obscenities and threats, over who would serve as speaker. Upon post-midnight resolution after near-violence between Republicans, those few Republican lawmakers pondering the nation’s future had to wonder: Will concessions granted by California Republican Kevin McCarthy to a handful of supposedly intractable extremist holdouts leave both chamber and country even more vulnerable to chaos, strife and dysfunction?

Feelings proved visceral, judging from tweets to GOP Rep. Pete Sessions, whose district includes Waco. “I voted for all very conservative ppl in Texas,” one constituent tweeted, “so when I see my congressman Pete Sessions vote for McCarthy I get sick.” Another: “I’m from his district as well and left him a message weeks ago letting him know I do not want McCarthy!!” Yet another constituent from a decidedly progressive perspective got closer to reality in a Facebook post to Sessions, who backed McCarthy for speaker even as some viewed Sessions as a backup prospect: “This is what it looks like when you have a corrupt, broken party. You represent that corruption and brokenness, Mr. Sessions.”

Ginni Thomas, the politically active wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, joined 70 others including John Eastman, architect of the Trump plan to invalidate millions of citizen votes in the 2020 election, in protesting McCarthy as speaker because of his “coordinated efforts in the 2022 elections to promote moderate Republican candidates over conservatives.” Trump zealots Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn and Roger Stone seconded Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz’s brief bid to make the embattled former president speaker of the House.

Of all those offering wisdom after days of inconclusive voting to choose a speaker, former Congressman Joe Walsh — part of the tea party tidal wave that swept Congress in 2010 — most perfectly summed up the spectacle that promptly consumed the Republican Congress of 2023, including its focus on theatrics and performance art over policy and consensus: “I think it’s a perfect storm of the fact you’ve got seven to eight members who would blow up that chamber if it would get ’em on Tucker Carlson’s show, combined with the fact that McCarthy’s weak and pretty untrustworthy.”

What we see of Republicans today is a continuance of Jan. 6, 2021. Within the Republican Party, the tail too often wags the dog. We see the steep cost to Republican leadership that for two years has cheered, indulged and excused the Matt Gaetzes, Lauren Boeberts and Paul Gosars of the lunatic fringe and encouraged the worst in not only our public servants but ourselves. If lasting solutions are to be secured, compromise must play a role, whether with the progressive left, remnants of the old tea party, even some hardliners. When it comes to the complicated challenges and threats facing our nation in an increasingly dangerous world, none of us can risk going it alone.