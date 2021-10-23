EDITORIAL: Let’s keep COVID-19 testing free, handy between surges

There can be no ambiguity on testing. It must be available seven days a week and free to everyone. Insurance should play no role.

It should also stay put. Mobile vaccination clinics around the city and county make sense. Alternating testing sites do not.

We’ve now seen three case surges during this pandemic, each more severe than the one before it. It’s naive to think there won’t be another while we argue over masks and vaccinations. In the meantime, the virus is still here and circulating in our community. The delta variant spread more quickly than previous variations of the virus — too quickly to wait weeks for testing sites to become operational.

September saw record highs for total cases (6,220), active cases (2,151), deaths (107) and hospitalizations (average 179 per day) as the delta surge punished a largely unvaccinated population. Too many of us are no longer interested in applying public health standards to daily life.

Even as health officials continue to increase vaccinations among our neighbors, co-workers and friends, federal funding makes it viable to make COVID-19 testing a convenient constant in our community until the pandemic ends.