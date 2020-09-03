EDITORIAL: New season of COVID-19 set to begin

Tradition dictates the weary newspaper editorialist offer some insight or wisdom about labor, commerce and the American way come Labor Day weekend: the importance of ensuring employees share in the great capitalist ventures of our nation; the potential for trouble when income inequality runs rampant in society, as it clearly does in the United States; the damaging effects of trade policy built on tariffs, which penalize consumers and manufacturers at home, not foreigners; and the critical role of unions, especially in many of the amenities we enjoy today including weekends.
So here’s another insight many but not all have embraced: An economy is unlikely to fully recover from a pandemic if people don’t feel safe enough to shop at their leisure, if they fear employers or fellow customers aren’t willing to safeguard everyone. Another pearl: If the country’s political leadership hasn’t rallied constituents to a common course of action, if a nation hasn’t pursued some sort of national strategy to battle a pandemic, if government’s message is confused and poisoned by campaign politics, the pitfalls of erratic, impulsive and inconsistent policies will drag down economic recovery. Yes, the stock market might rally, but many a business owner will nonetheless wonder where all his or her patrons are — or why they no longer linger when they do visit, shopping as if by stopwatch.
Beginning with some questionable frolic on Memorial Day weekend, summer 2020 in McLennan County saw an increase in all-important COVID-19 positivity rates as well as hospitalizations and death. Our county witnessed the deaths of four from SARS-CoV-2 before June 14; since then we’ve had more than 80 deaths. Such statistics have largely coincided with a recharging of the Texas economy, generally without bowing to the guidelines recommended last spring by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (all too briefly touted by the president). The disgraceful turning of the public safety measure of wearing facial coverings to deter viral spread into a cry for liberty hasn’t helped matters, including economic activity.
Labor Day marks the end of another season in the company of this novel coronavirus. The first was successful as many of us earnestly and collectively worked to quell the virus and protect cherished lives; the second was characterized by a society susceptible to conspiracy theories and self-indulgence. With schools and universities now back in session (and local case counts up, especially among those ages 18-25), with many bars reopened under new guidelines (dependent on the serving of food), with the approach of flu season (during a press briefing Wednesday, Dr. Jackson Griggs frankly acknowledged science’s understandable lack of knowledge about those of us who might contract both the flu and COVID-19, only for a Facebook observer to charge, “Dr. Grigg [sic] doesn’t never know anything”), the challenges are more immense than before. How we mark this weekend may well predict whether we’re up to the challenge.
