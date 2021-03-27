EDITORIAL: No more restrictions. It's time to get in line.

McLennan County crossed the 50,000 first-shot threshold on Friday, meaning 25% of our adult population has received at least partial protection against COVID-19. About 14% of local adults have been fully vaccinated.

On Monday the state will make the vaccine available to all people age 16 and over and the real work begins.

Over the next four weeks the only impediment to vaccination is supply. There are no more groups, no age restrictions — and no reason not to get on a waiting list and be ready to go when your number is called. April is when the lion’s share of shots in arms will take place, here and throughout the state. In baseball parlance, April is the middle stanza of the vaccination game.

Pfizer and Moderna have begun clinical trials for child vaccines, but they won’t be ready for a few months. That leaves 200,781 people in McLennan County eligible to receive the vaccines that are approved right now. And 50,000 of those have at least one shot already.