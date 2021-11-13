EDITORIAL: No turkey dinner for you till you get your COVID-19 shot

The one heart-stopping moment of Republican Congressman Pete Sessions’ rambunctious town hall meeting last week came when Dr. James Ferguson, a local pediatrician introduced by Sessions, told a crowd openly hostile to mandatory vaccinations that the deadly, highly contagious SARS-CoV-2 virus will not only accelerate in spread after Thanksgiving but continue throughout the next decade. And, he said matter-of-factly, “you will all get COVID.”

Whether one survives, he said, will depend on various factors.

Dr. Ferguson didn’t really press the pluses of vaccination before the rowdy bunch in the University High School auditorium, but a new report by the Texas Department of State Health Services neatly does so, thank you. Covering COVID-19 statistics from Jan. 15, 2021, to Oct. 1, the report showed our state’s unvaccinated in all age groups were 45 times more likely to contract the coronavirus bug than fully vaccinated people — and 40 times more likely to die.