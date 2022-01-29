EDITORIAL: Oh, the irony — Early voting for March 1 primary opens on same date grid failed in 2021

Nobody has more riding on a continued mild winter than Gov. Greg Abbott. Locked in a heated primary battle for reelection, the governor has staked a prospective third term on the state’s electrical grid avoiding a repeat of last February’s blackouts amid mismanagement by the appointed Electrical Reliability Council of Texas and its oversight entity, the Public Utilities Commission. It’s ironic that the first day of early voting in the March 1 primary is on Valentine’s Day — one year to the day the grid began to fail.
Last year’s winter storm was generational in scope, far worse than the 2011 storm that crippled a large portion of the state and ruined Super Bowl week in Arlington. Every one of Texas’ 254 counties was under a winter storm warning at the same time on Feb. 14, 2021. Waco saw its third-lowest temperature on record (minus 1) and remained below freezing for 205 straight hours.
It’s important to remember that last winter overall wasn’t much different than the current winter, on average. Historically, Waco’s average high in December is 60.1, and the average low is 37.9 in January, our coldest average month each year; the average high is 59.1 and the average low is 35.8. In January 2021, our average high was 60.1 and the average low 37.9, including the 4.4-inch snowstorm on Jan. 10. In the weeks and months leading up to last February’s storm, we were having a typical winter.
We’re having a typical winter this year, too.
The forecast for the coming week shows cold temperatures and a chance of ice and in north and central Texas, but nothing like what happened last year. Good thing, too. Because while weatherization improvements have been made to electrical power generating stations — ERCOT said last week that 302 of the 324 stations it inspected passed, and those stations represented 85% of the megawatt-hours lost during the storm — there is no consensus within the natural gas industry to winterize supply lines, pumps and storage facilities. Natural gas supplies fuel most electrical power generators in Texas, and on the first weekend of 2021, according to a Texas Tribune report, natural gas production dipped 20 percent upon the arrival of a run-of-the-mill cold front (by comparison) in the Permian Basin. Clearly, the natural gas supply chain remains susceptible to cold temperatures, but the industry remains under the oversight of the elected members of the Railroad Commission, not the PUC or ERCOT. There remains no unified, enforceable state plan to ensure widespread blackouts do not happen again in Texas.
Meanwhile, an Axios poll in November showed 60% of Texans have an unfavorable view of how state leaders — including Gov. Abbott — addressed grid concerns in the wake of last year’s storm. We’ve lost trust in our power grid, and flinch every time the National Weather Service forecast mentions words like frigid, polar vortex or arctic. That’s what shivering in near-zero degree temperatures for 50 hours does to most people. It’s not something easily forgotten.