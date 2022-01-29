EDITORIAL: Oh, the irony — Early voting for March 1 primary opens on same date grid failed in 2021

The forecast for the coming week shows cold temperatures and a chance of ice and in north and central Texas, but nothing like what happened last year. Good thing, too. Because while weatherization improvements have been made to electrical power generating stations — ERCOT said last week that 302 of the 324 stations it inspected passed, and those stations represented 85% of the megawatt-hours lost during the storm — there is no consensus within the natural gas industry to winterize supply lines, pumps and storage facilities. Natural gas supplies fuel most electrical power generators in Texas, and on the first weekend of 2021, according to a Texas Tribune report, natural gas production dipped 20 percent upon the arrival of a run-of-the-mill cold front (by comparison) in the Permian Basin. Clearly, the natural gas supply chain remains susceptible to cold temperatures, but the industry remains under the oversight of the elected members of the Railroad Commission, not the PUC or ERCOT. There remains no unified, enforceable state plan to ensure widespread blackouts do not happen again in Texas.