EDITORIAL: Omicron cases are high, but that doesn't make them less relevant

The Associated Press recently told its editors and reporters to stop writing stories about the coronavirus pandemic based solely on case counts and hospitalizations within a certain area. Those two oft-cited metrics have been the barometer by which the pandemic has been measured since it started in March 2020.

Now that the less virulent but more contagious omicron variant has become dominant, cases are exploding while hospitalizations rates rise much slower. Case numbers are so high, they're becoming less relevant in the overall story of the pandemic. Even hospitalization rates are being questioned. It seems many who go to the hospital for another procedure are finding out they have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. They are not at the hospital because of COVID, but find themselves at the hospital with COVID, as it is a routine testing parameter for all surgeries. So it begs the question: Are hospitals counting those in the hospital with COVID as COVID hospitalizations?

We would love to be able to answer that question, and we've asked both local hospitals the same, but there is no data to report.

Here are a couple of other questions with no answers, as of yet: