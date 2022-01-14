EDITORIAL: Omicron cases are high, but that doesn't make them less relevant

The Associated Press recently told its editors and reporters to stop writing stories about the coronavirus pandemic based solely on case counts and hospitalizations within a certain area. Those two oft-cited metrics have been the barometer by which the pandemic has been measured since it started in March 2020.
Now that the less virulent but more contagious omicron variant has become dominant, cases are exploding while hospitalizations rates rise much slower. Case numbers are so high, they're becoming less relevant in the overall story of the pandemic. Even hospitalization rates are being questioned. It seems many who go to the hospital for another procedure are finding out they have COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. They are not at the hospital because of COVID, but find themselves at the hospital with COVID, as it is a routine testing parameter for all surgeries. So it begs the question: Are hospitals counting those in the hospital with COVID as COVID hospitalizations?
We would love to be able to answer that question, and we've asked both local hospitals the same, but there is no data to report.
Here are a couple of other questions with no answers, as of yet:
Are there any delta variant cases still circulating in McLennan County? If so, what percentage of the total cases do they make up? If someone tests positive, it will probably be their first question, too. Delta killed more than 200 people in McLennan County last summer.
Is the public health district tracking or releasing the ages and other non-invasive demographics of those who are dying with COVID-19? Since so many are testing positive, this is information they would like to know.
Two major areas where the U.S. has failed miserably throughout the coronavirus pandemic are testing and the lack of reliable information. The fact that every person in this country does not have access to free and uniform testing on demand, almost two years after COVID-19 first emerged, is a stain on our public health infrastructure and now two presidential administrations. As crazy as some kooks on social media sound, their voices haven't exactly been drowned out by a chorus of unified, fact-based information sources. When the experts can't agree among themselves what to say - or as is the case locally whether to speak at all - people tend to believe the first thing they read or see.
With regard to the AP's new direction in pandemic coverage, we struggle every day in deciding whether to write about the daily case counts, and have for almost two years. Our established practice is to take into account other factors before writing a story that includes case counts. Those other factors include school closures, deaths reported, hospitalizations or public health measures put into play such as testing and vaccination information.