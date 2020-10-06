EDITORIAL: Patient's sickness unchanged after stay in hospital

We suppose the president can afford to be cocky about COVID-19. Most of us, if we contract COVID-19 after opting not to wear a mask and ignoring physical distancing recommendations, cannot expect to get the smorgasbord of medical treatments he received during his brief stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Nor can we be assured of having a doctor on call 24 hours a day if we suffer a relapse at home. Nor are we likely to get a helicopter ride between our residence and the hospital. And need we mention that while the president receives top medical care on the taxpayer dime (while paying less than many of us in taxes), his administration continues to press the Supreme Court to kill the Affordable Care Act while he and congressional Republicans offer nothing as a replacement.

While some Republicans suggest that his brief hospitalization is evidence not only of his physical toughness but also proof of media and medical exaggerations about COVID-19, we’ll side with Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn, an otherwise fervent Trump supporter who drew the line at such talk, especially when it might lead to faulty and deadly assumptions. “I think he let his guard down,” Cornyn told the Houston Chronicle editorial board, “and I think in his desire to try to demonstrate that we are somehow coming out of this and that the danger is not still with us — I think he got out over his skis and, frankly, I think it’s a lesson to all of us that we need to exercise self discipline.”