EDITORIAL: Politics, not civics, poisons Senate process for jurists

Last week the Trib published an abridged version of Republican Sen. Ben Sasse’s seemingly benign lecture about civics versus politics, delivered to rankled Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee braced to question Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett during confirmation hearings. Sasse is one of our favorite Republicans, partially because he seems built of more genuine conservative timber than most Republicans today. But in the case of his Civics 101 lecture, Sasse defines the word “disingenuous.”

For those who didn’t read his words here, Sasse stressed that confirmation hearings should fall under the category of civics in which senators agree to question Supreme Court nominees about their judicial qualifications and approach to the Constitution and the law. At one point, he lightly chided a Democratic senator for bringing up health-care legislation when that’s politics, he said, not civics. He lamented horribly that qualified jurists can no longer go through the Senate confirmation process without prompting sharply divisive votes, that not too terribly long ago Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia each went through the process and garnered “confirmation votes of 95 or 98 votes.”