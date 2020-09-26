EDITORIAL: Public health measures good for business

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During last week’s joint congressional committee hearing on COVID-19’s impact on the U.S. economy, Republican Congressman David Schweikert asked Austan Goolsbee, Waco-born University of Chicago economics professor, to forget about political sparring over lockdowns and offer his policy prescription for the economy moving forward. Goolsbee likely surprised some: “Normally, economists would propose economic policies, but I think most economists are proposing more public health policies like more mask-wearing, more testing and tracing, so that rather than having everyone shut down, we could just pull out of the economy those people who are contagious.”

Goolsbee’s point is worth considering as we enter a season in which COVID-19 numbers are likely to ascend again, aggravated by flu, family holiday gatherings and schools back in session. Economic activity, he said, varied little between locales that temporarily shut down businesses and those that did not: “The main thing that drove the economic decline is the same thing that always drives decline in a crisis, and that is when people are afraid, they withdraw. In this case, they were afraid of catching the disease, so they stayed home.