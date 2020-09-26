EDITORIAL: Public health measures good for Waco business

During last week’s joint congressional committee hearing on COVID-19’s impact on the U.S. economy, Republican Congressman David Schweikert asked Austan Goolsbee, Waco-born University of Chicago economics professor, to forget about political sparring over lockdowns and offer his policy prescription for the economy moving forward. Goolsbee likely surprised some: “Normally, economists would propose economic policies, but I think most economists are proposing more public health policies like more mask-wearing, more testing and tracing, so that rather than having everyone shut down, we could just pull out of the economy those people who are contagious.”
Goolsbee’s point is worth considering as we enter a season in which COVID-19 numbers are likely to ascend again, aggravated by flu, family holiday gatherings and schools back in session. Economic activity, he said, varied little between locales that temporarily shut down businesses and those that did not: “The main thing that drove the economic decline is the same thing that always drives decline in a crisis, and that is when people are afraid, they withdraw. In this case, they were afraid of catching the disease, so they stayed home.
“The United States is particularly vulnerable on the health side because of the features that are correlated with the disease having a more negative impact — obesity, previous heart conditions, diabetes, being over age 65,” he said. “If you look at all of the groups at risk, by some estimates it adds up to a majority of the American people. So you can see why people would be afraid when they hear that a disease that has those features is spreading around and there is not enough testing for them to feel comfortable going out without catching it.”
A day after the U.S. death toll passed 200,000 and a few days after local leaders paid homage to Carver Middle School principal Phillip Perry, our community’s first COVID-19 fatality, with the planting of an oak tree, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and County Judge Scott Felton during a press briefing made roughly the same point that Goolsbee did when someone questioned when Wacoans would be able to stop wearing “these dumb masks.” The mayor acknowledged that some in America have condemned mask mandates and even ridiculed and lampooned those wearing face masks. Nonetheless masks have proven effective in containing spread of the disease.
“Nobody likes wearing these masks,” Deaver said. “It’s somewhat uncomfortable, it’s mostly an annoyance. But we know that they work and, as the judge said, they have been ordered by the governor. And I don’t expect him to loosen it anytime soon because wearing a mask allows us to open our businesses. And if we’ve got to choose between those, or having coronavirus, the choice is pretty easy.”
Medical historians will long debate the merits of spring pandemic lockdowns, but this much is sure: If one half of our population suspects the other half of the population isn’t taking COVID-19 seriously as we enter another season, much of our economy will remain on life support.
