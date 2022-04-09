EDITORIAL: Putin smiles at US political rift over NATO

Hobbled by an unwillingness to admonish and discipline a vocal pro-Putin wing of their own party, House Republican leadership last week took another hit: Sixty-three Republican lawmakers in the lower chamber including Waco-based Congressman Pete Sessions voted against a House resolution supporting NATO — and just as the 73-year-old U.S.-European military defense alliance debates further action against Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s genocidal invasion of non-NATO member Ukraine.

Explanations for refusals to endorse NATO in its crisis hour run the gamut in a party increasingly at odds with its old anti-communist self. Kentucky Republican Congressman Thomas Massie tweeted: “NATO is a relic of the Cold War. Why should Americans pay for Europe’s defense?” Maryland Republican Congressman Andy Harris fussed over a provision about “internal threats from proponents of illiberalism” which he decried as a “left-wing dog whistle for Poland and Hungary.” Republican icon Marjorie Taylor Greene, of course, has previously characterized Ukraine as a Nazi scourge. She dutifully spouts Putin-inspired propaganda.

By contrast, Sessions’ spokeswoman emailed us: “NATO is a defense alliance between the United States and 29 other countries. Congressman Sessions believes that this is not the place of Congress to offer an opinion — this should fall under the purview of the Department of State and Department of Defense.” Given the congressman’s notorious meddling in matters of state in 2018 in seeking the removal of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, one might well question this statement. At least Sessions doesn’t excuse his vote with the burn-it-all-down rhetoric of Republicans who portray NATO as part of a new world order bent on enslaving America.

We’ll acknowledge this much: No matter which political party controls the chamber, Republicans and Democrats in their grand dysfunctionality routinely trot out resolutions whose partial purpose is to embarrass the other party. While we agree with this resolution’s basic message, we also note it calls for something dubbed the Center for Democratic Resilience to be based at NATO headquarters. This is at least a legitimate concern about the resolution, however quibbling in a time of calamity in which people are dying. As for the concerns of Massie and other radicalized Republicans, let’s recall some basic history:

NATO was forged through the instincts of America’s Greatest Generation, who led allies to victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. It was seen as a mighty bulwark against threats by the Soviet Union and communism. It has proven an enormous success, rallying to America’s aid after the 9/11 attacks. And Putin, a former KGB agent who laments Russian decline since the Cold War’s end, is virulent proof NATO is still relevant. Finally, the NATO shield of military deterrence has fostered economic prosperity, opening up lucrative markets for U.S. goods across Europe and beyond.

When the NATO treaty was signed by allies in 1949, it resolved to “safeguard the freedom, common heritage and civilization of their peoples, founded on the principles of democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law.” Excuses silly and legitimate aside, Sessions and latter-day Republicans might spend more time trying to reclaim the gutsy principles of Willkie, Eisenhower, Reagan and George H.W. Bush — and less time enabling authoritarianism at home and abroad.