EDITORIAL: Putin's war brought the scourge of volatility back to the energy market

The world oil market has endured some remarkable events over the past 24 months:

A worldwide pandemic caused massive disruptions in demand just as supply increased, and the price of oil fell below zero for the first time ever in April 2020.

Workers idled by the disruption exited the industry.

As demand slowly returned, production struggled to keep up, increasing prices.

Safe and effective vaccines were introduced to fight the coronavirus, and economic recovery exploded in early 2021.

Russia, which produces 8% of the oil consumed in the U.S., and the lion’s share of natural gas burned in Europe, decided to invade its neighbor Ukraine in February.

In retaliation for the unprovoked invasion, the U.S. leveled economic sanctions against Russia, including a ban on oil and gas imports.

Domestic producers can’t find workers, or supplies, to increase production to help offset Russia’s exodus from the world market. Many of them are content to let today’s high prices filter to the bottom line.

Oil closed Friday at $113 a barrel.

What do we do now, other than pay $4 a gallon for gas? We find someone to blame, because it makes us feel better. The last time gas was this expensive was the spring and summer months of 2008, and we all wanted to blame former President George W. Bush. Today, it’s President Biden’s turn in the grinder. Very few things infuriate Americans more than a gas price spike.

Oil peaked at $145 a barrel in July 2008, but had dropped to $31 by that Christmas as the Great Recession began. That recession was the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, and wiped out the overheated housing market as well as the life savings of millions of Americans. (At least gas dropped to $2.)

There are two major differences between 2008 and now. First, labor shortages abound in virtually every sector. In a page 1 story on Saturday, Texas Tribune reporter Mitchell Ferman quoted John Volke, CEO of Crew Support Services — a company that houses oil field workers, who said, “Every one of our clients are trying to hire 20 to 40 people — field hands, labor for rigging pipe. I don’t know where these people went to work, Amazon?”

Not exactly. Waco’s billion dollar Amazon fulfillment center was supposed to open six months ago, but can’t find enough workers.

The second difference in this supply crunch is the environment. Wall Street investors aren’t as bullish on the oil field as they used to be, thanks in no small part to the environmental movement. Investors have shed oil company stock over the past 10 years, opting for more environmentally friendly investments in energy. A short-term price spike isn’t enough to reverse that trend.

In November, Trib columnist Alan Northcutt wrote on this page about the significant results from COP26, heralded as the “last best hope” for addressing the climate crisis. Northcutt reported that “11 countries, including France, Costa Rica, Denmark and Ireland, launched a first-ever alliance formed to set an end date for national oil and gas exploration and extraction. This reinforces the scientific mandate to leave approximately 70% of current fossil fuel reserves in the ground.”

Energy policy is entering a transformative era. We need to clean up our planet, but we also need to power our economy. That is a tightrope even in a perfect world, one that cannot bear the scourge of volatility.

As Americans struggle to get by under the sometimes crushing weight of higher energy prices, remember to assign blame where it is due: Vladimir Putin, and nobody else.