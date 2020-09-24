EDITORIAL: Radicalized Republicans way off-target in suit against Texas' Republican governor

This editorial started out to bestow praise on local Republicans, Democrats and other community groups for helping register voters in McLennan County. As of Tuesday, 146,223 folks were registered to vote locally in the general election, some 10,000 more than in the 2016 election. Unfortunately, midway through this journalistic exercise, the Republican Party of Texas offered further proof of right-wing radicalism afoot: Newly elected state party chairman Allen West led a group of zealots in filing suit against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for extending the early voting period by six measly days to reassure voters legitimately worried about long lines at polling places during a pandemic. West and company also object to Abbott’s allowing voters who qualify to drop off mail-in ballots at the local election office throughout early voting rather than just on Election Day.

One wonders on whose side these cranks and contrarians count themselves. There’s Jim Graham, executive director of Texas Right to Life, providing further proof that this crowd considers the lives of the unborn sacred, other lives in a pandemic not so much. And there’s Julie McCarty, president of the resilient NE Tarrant Tea Party, which for us raises questions about a supposedly liberty-loving group that objects to expanding in-person early voting, given that in-person voting is what so many Republicans claim to favor over mail-in balloting (which has not been expanded in Texas). And there’s retired Lt. Col. West, carpetbagging Republican Party leader from Florida who last we saw was in Austin likening mask-wearing mandates to tyranny. He might consider how the governor’s expansion of early voting doesn’t even mandate mask-wearing. Quite a bunch.