EDITORIAL: Republican radicals turn governor into their puppet

Last week, amidst the interruptions, insults and lies spewed by his Republican opponent in the presidential debate, former vice president Joe Biden stressed that he does not support far-left ideas such as the Green New Deal, defunding police departments or implementing “Medicare for All.” In doing so, Biden signaled that while the Democratic Party has its radicals, they’re not in charge of him or the party.

Last week, amidst a pandemic that has killed nearly 16,000 Texans, and only days before early voting begins, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the name of election integrity restricted each of our state’s 254 counties to only one drop-off location for mail-in ballots, penalizing the old, the infirm and the disabled who live in heavily populated counties such as Harris and Dallas that are far more likely to vote Democratic.

In doing so, Abbott showed not only that the Republican Party has its radicals but that they’re calling the shots in the GOP and must be obeyed, even if this means risking the lives of our most vulnerable to discourage voting and increase Republican chances of preserving power. Given the paucity of evidence of voter fraud in this country — and in a state that can hardly get residents to vote anyway — no other conclusion is possible unless one is self-deluded.