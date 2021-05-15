EDITORIAL: Roll up your sleeve, and earnestly ditch your mask, too

Meanwhile, the pace of vaccinations locally has slowed dramatically from its peak in March and April. While we’re encouraged that 1,958 people in McLennan County received their initial vaccination over the past seven days, we can and must do better.

If you are fully vaccinated, it’s time to resume life as you knew it before the pandemic. There are no restrictions locally or statewide to prevent fully vaccinated people from moving about without masks, or getting within six feet of each other. There are a few exceptions to the new guidelines — such as public transportation — but not many.

The local vaccination effort entered a new phase earlier this month, transitioning from large hub sites to smaller, more convenient clinics with extended hours that offer walk-up vaccinations. You can even choose between Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. The shots given these days are to people who have waited to see if the vaccines were safe, or haven’t made it a priority before now. We get it, and we’re thankful you are stepping up now.