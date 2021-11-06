EDITORIAL: School book debates best left to locals, not legislators

Republican state Rep. Matt Krause’s formal Oct. 25 letter initiating a statewide inquiry into what books regarding race or sexuality sit on school library shelves and whether they “make students feel discomfort” has prompted some Texans to panic over whether this action paves the way for good, old-fashioned book burnings. Probably not, but who knows anymore? Let pause, however, to consider some of the dynamics in play.

First, let’s stamp Krause’s inquiry as what it is — a campaign stunt concocted by a guy with little to no statewide name recognition who’s running against three heavyweights in the fast-approaching Republican primary election for state attorney general. If Krause’s inquiry was serious, he would have made such a move in concert with other members of the Texas House Committee on General Investigating that he chairs. He didn’t.