EDITORIAL: Slow vaccine rollout keeps COVID in charge, for now

On Dec. 17, about 80 health care workers at Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco became the first in McLennan County to receive Pfizer’s new COVID-19 vaccine. It was a feat symbolizing the hope that we’d somehow crossed a barrier and could look forward to the end of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

So far, 4,561 people have been vaccinated for COVID-19 in McLennan County. In that span, 3,647 new COVID-19 cases have been reported here. It certainly seems like we’re running to stand still , even though we know the vaccine will eventually win out.

For months local health officials have warned about exponential spread of the coronavirus, and how the holidays promised a grim future if we failed to follow guidelines to prevent it. In our daily call to the Waco- McLennan County Public Health District offices, spokesperson Kelly Craine is running out of ways to say that people just aren’t listening to CDC guidance. It doesn’t do much good to wear a mask to the grocery store, then take it off when people we don’t live with come over for dinner. Familial spread has been by far the single biggest lifeline of this virus for months. We relax around family and friends and the virus does the rest.