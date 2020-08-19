EDITORIAL: State leaders need to quit playing crazy in police reform effort

Let us state straight up and without nuance: This newspaper opposes the push by at least some on the political left this summer to simply “defund” municipal police departments. That said, state officials in Texas are equally wrongheaded and irresponsible to propose laws freezing property-tax revenue for cities “defunding” police departments, given that not all suggestions to “defund” are equal. Some plans actually make sense by relieving police of immense pressures and burdens that law enforcement officers have themselves complained mightily about in years past, such as responsibility for mental-health patients who need treatment, not jailing. This particular challenge has often been highlighted by our own city and county leadership, including law enforcement.
In short, some suggestions in police reform today involve changes that police might well appreciate; others indeed promise to complicate matters involving law enforcement and society and deserve rigorous scrutiny by city officials and their constituents. But the last thing any of this needs is state officials playing crazy fiddle to their far-right political base by fouling up the dynamics and principles of local control. If constituents believe their city leaders are imperiling their lives and property by undermining public safety, they are powerful enough a political force to make their sentiments known by voicing concerns in public meetings (which state laws expanded recently) and by subsequently voting out the idiots in city elections.
Our concern comes after a barnstorming Tuesday press conference by Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen condemning the city of Austin which this month cut about a third of its police budget to address priorities such as housing, hunger and violence prevention. The idea seems to be getting at the root causes of crime by addressing economic inequality. While the Austin council’s actions strike us as poorly defined and foolhardy, town councils all across Texas are reflecting on a summer of protests and demands for police reforms in the wake of former Texan George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. The Waco City Council, for instance, is pursuing costly law enforcement expansion in the critical area of community policing. We’ve heard no significant outcry thus far.
During Tuesday’s press conference, Abbott said he met with the family of George Floyd and members of the Texas Legislative Black Caucus on “ideas and strategies” in police reform. Some ideas carry considerable merit, including banning chokeholds by law enforcement in Texas (already policy in the Waco Police Department) and requiring peace officers to intervene if they determine fellow law enforcement officers are using excessive force. These impress us as worthy starting points for the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker to help develop with their political capital. Shenanigans and antics such as freezing a city’s property-tax revenue only muddies issues to the same degree that protests exploding into violence did this summer, distracting from meaningful reforms on which we suspect many Texans actually agree.
