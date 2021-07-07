EDITORIAL: Summer scrutiny of lawmakers required of all Texans

Political antics playing out in summertime often escape public scrutiny because so many of us are off pursuing vacations — and that’s likely truer now than ever after pandemic fears kept many of us close to home last year. But the Texas Legislature’s special session beginning today warrants voters’ attention. Indeed, some voters might soon find the ease with which they voted in past elections has been compromised in ways never imagined.

Which brings us to our recommendation at the very outset: In the interest of the transparency both Republicans and Democrats claim to prize, leaders of the Texas House and Senate should ensure committee hearings are given to all legislation considered, especially whatever final “election integrity” bill is in store. Thanks to skullduggery that even Republican authors of Senate Bill 7 now acknowledge and condemn, many Texans are more confused than ever about what Republicans specifically propose.