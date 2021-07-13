EDITORIAL: Texas crisis management rates big zero

Texas House Democrats’ decision to again break quorum and shut down another legislative session and, along with it, an admittedly odious election reform bill do-over reminds us of Yogi Berra’s witticism: “It’s like déjà vu all over again.” Yet for those who view politics through objective lenses, blame for this huge failure in state governance falls equally on Democrats, Republicans and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Blame Democrats: Texas Democrats are understandably disappointed in the House and Senate bills authored by Republicans tightening public access to elections and threatening rank-and-file poll workers with punitive consequences if they trip over increasingly complicated election laws. But this is the price of failing to get your voters to the polls. For all of the pandemic-inspired election irregularities of 2020, Texas Republicans still did a better job than Democrats at turning out their voters.

Granted, Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 3 are undeniable evidence of a republic in decline. Yet Republicans have made key concessions to Democrats, including scuttling a toxic measure that would have allowed courts to more easily overturn election results; adding a Democratic measure requiring judges to inform individuals if convictions will forbid their voting; and bowing to a Democratic priority to allow voters a chance to correct or “cure” mail-in ballot discrepancies.