EDITORIAL: Texas leaders gambling our schools will defy viral spread

The rest of us? Disinformation is rampant, so allow us to state a few certainties lost in the mix: Getting a vaccination won’t ensure you don’t contract this latest, more infectious delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, but statistics indicate it’s far more likely to keep you from landing in the hospital and winding up in intensive care, sustained by a respirator (and, incidentally, most or all ICU beds in Waco remain in use). Getting vaccinated, being smart about social distancing and masking up when mixing with others is your best bet to safeguard yourself and your family and lessen strain on overburdened medical resources.

Yet local leaders must do better. With all the money from federal COVID-19 assistance, why can’t we get free coronavirus tests? Testing has been one of the greatest shortfalls of this pandemic: We failed to roll it out promptly, failed to communicate why it was necessary and failed to successfully implement the contact tracing to make it relevant. COVID-19 relief should be more about dealing with the here and now — and right now even those of us who are vaccinated find ourselves back in the market for additional tests, thanks to freedom-loving brethren clogging up not only hospitals but elevators, waiting rooms, grocery stores and bars in the midst of a fast-spreading and merciless variant.