EDITORIAL: Trib ending daily COVID-19 stats on front page

The Waco Tribune-Herald will cease publishing a COVID-19 tracker box on the front page after Saturday’s edition. With the exception of six days in 2020, it has been a fixture on our front page since the very early days of the coronavirus pandemic. State health officials are doing away with reporting COVID-related information on a daily basis, so we’re ending daily publication of the box. To its credit, the health district continues to update covidwaco.com, but a majority of the information we’ve been publishing is no longer available daily.

The World Health Organization still classifies the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, with more than 640 million cases confirmed worldwide since bestowing that designation on March 11, 2020.

COVID-19 is still with us. Efforts to track and report the numbers on a daily basis are waning, however. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District stopped reporting active cases in February — perhaps the most useful number of them all — after almost two years of providing that information daily. Our tracker has evolved throughout the pandemic, focusing less on cases and more on vaccination numbers as they became widely available. We compared local rates to state and national vaccination rates. McLennan County remains 10 percentage points behind the state’s vaccination rate and 20 points behind the U.S. rate.

For the record, as of Friday there have been 82,138 COVID-19 cases reported in McLennan County, including 83 on Friday. November saw four deaths reported (164 this year so far), bringing the number of local deaths to 906 since the pandemic began. There were 25 people hospitalized in McLennan County with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Clearly its spread has slowed, and science has gotten the upper hand on the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 cases. As vaccination numbers increased, and therapeutics evolved and become more effective, the threat of a new wave of cases has dissipated.

The Trib debuted the COVID-19 tracker when the pandemic first began to overtake our collective consciousness. It was a simple, daily report to our readers about the presence of COVID-19 in our county. COVID-19 didn’t make its presence known widely here in those early days of the pandemic, however. In fact, we discontinued the tracker for about a week in early June 2020, thinking the pandemic might be a non-story in our area. When COVID-19 did arrive in mid-June it did so with a vengeance. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths began to multiply, morphing into what became the first wave of COVID-19 locally.

In June 2021, with vaccines broadly available, cases declined to the point where the tracker seemed obsolete. We again considered ending our tracker box. But in July, the delta wave reached McLennan County. Over a 100-day span, beginning July 20, 2021, 232 people died in McLennan County. The omicron wave took hold in December and killed 118 people in just 67 days.

We’ve been debating for a while when to discontinue the tracker box on Page A1. We originally planned to keep it until the WHO officially declared an end to the pandemic. There’s no sign of that any time soon. On Friday there were 552,878 new cases confirmed worldwide.

The daily box served its purpose as a quick, easy tracking mechanism for Trib readers. But just as COVID-19 and efforts to fight it have evolved, so must our reporting.