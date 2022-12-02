 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EDITORIAL: Trib ending daily COVID-19 stats on front page

The Waco Tribune-Herald will cease publishing a COVID-19 tracker box on the front page after Saturday’s edition. With the exception of six days in 2020, it has been a fixture on our front page since the very early days of the coronavirus pandemic. State health officials are doing away with reporting COVID-related information on a daily basis, so we’re ending daily publication of the box. To its credit, the health district continues to update covidwaco.com, but a majority of the information we’ve been publishing is no longer available daily.

The World Health Organization still classifies the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, with more than 640 million cases confirmed worldwide since bestowing that designation on March 11, 2020.

COVID-19 is still with us. Efforts to track and report the numbers on a daily basis are waning, however. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District stopped reporting active cases in February — perhaps the most useful number of them all — after almost two years of providing that information daily. Our tracker has evolved throughout the pandemic, focusing less on cases and more on vaccination numbers as they became widely available. We compared local rates to state and national vaccination rates. McLennan County remains 10 percentage points behind the state’s vaccination rate and 20 points behind the U.S. rate.

For the record, as of Friday there have been 82,138 COVID-19 cases reported in McLennan County, including 83 on Friday. November saw four deaths reported (164 this year so far), bringing the number of local deaths to 906 since the pandemic began. There were 25 people hospitalized in McLennan County with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Clearly its spread has slowed, and science has gotten the upper hand on the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 cases. As vaccination numbers increased, and therapeutics evolved and become more effective, the threat of a new wave of cases has dissipated.

The Trib debuted the COVID-19 tracker when the pandemic first began to overtake our collective consciousness. It was a simple, daily report to our readers about the presence of COVID-19 in our county. COVID-19 didn’t make its presence known widely here in those early days of the pandemic, however. In fact, we discontinued the tracker for about a week in early June 2020, thinking the pandemic might be a non-story in our area. When COVID-19 did arrive in mid-June it did so with a vengeance. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths began to multiply, morphing into what became the first wave of COVID-19 locally.

In June 2021, with vaccines broadly available, cases declined to the point where the tracker seemed obsolete. We again considered ending our tracker box. But in July, the delta wave reached McLennan County. Over a 100-day span, beginning July 20, 2021, 232 people died in McLennan County. The omicron wave took hold in December and killed 118 people in just 67 days.

We’ve been debating for a while when to discontinue the tracker box on Page A1. We originally planned to keep it until the WHO officially declared an end to the pandemic. There’s no sign of that any time soon. On Friday there were 552,878 new cases confirmed worldwide.

The daily box served its purpose as a quick, easy tracking mechanism for Trib readers. But just as COVID-19 and efforts to fight it have evolved, so must our reporting.

Nearly 20 million lives were saved by COVID-19 vaccines during their first year, but even more deaths could have been prevented if international targets for the shots had been reached, researchers reported Thursday.On Dec. 8, 2020, a retired shop clerk in England received the first shot in what would become a global vaccination campaign. Over the next 12 months, more than 4.3 billion people around the world lined up for the vaccines.The effort, though marred by persisting inequities, prevented deaths on an unimaginable scale, said Oliver Watson of Imperial College London, who led the new modeling study."Catastrophic would be the first word that comes to mind," Watson said of the outcome if vaccines hadn't been available to fight the coronavirus. The findings "quantify just how much worse the pandemic could have been if we did not have these vaccines."The researchers used data from 185 countries to estimate that vaccines prevented 4.2 million COVID-19 deaths in India, 1.9 million in the United States, 1 million in Brazil, 631,000 in France and 507,000 in the United Kingdom.An additional 600,000 deaths would have been prevented if the World Health Organization target of 40% vaccination coverage by the end of 2021 had been met, according to the study published Thursday in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.The main finding 19.8 million COVID-19 deaths were prevented is based on estimates of how many more deaths than usual occurred during the time period. Using only reported COVID-19 deaths, the same model yielded 14.4 million deaths averted by vaccines.The London scientists excluded China because of uncertainty around the pandemic's effect on deaths there and its huge population.The study has other limitations. The researchers did not include how the virus might have mutated differently in the absence of vaccines. And they did not factor in how lockdowns or mask wearing might have changed if vaccines weren't available.Another modeling group used a different approach to estimate that 16.3 million COVID-19 deaths were averted by vaccines. That work, by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle, has not been published.In the real world, people wear masks more often when cases are surging, said the institute's Ali Mokdad, and 2021's delta wave without vaccines would have prompted a major policy response."We may disagree on the number as scientists, but we all agree that COVID vaccines saved lots of lives," Mokdad said.The findings underscore both the achievements and the shortcomings of the vaccination campaign, said Adam Finn of Bristol Medical School in England, who like Mokdad was not involved in the study."Although we did pretty well this time we saved millions and millions of lives we could have done better and we should do better in the future," Finn said.Funding came from several groups including the WHO; the UK Medical Research Council; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
