EDITORIAL: Trump dead wrong to undervalue fellow citizens' votes

And so if some states decide to count mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day, even if received in the mail so many days later, and other states insist election administrators have all mail-in ballots in hand by Election Day, that’s up to each state.

The Republican president and his men indicated they wanted the counting of votes to stop in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, presumably because he was winning there and didn’t want as-yet-uncounted ballots from Democratic strongholds figured in the mix. On the other hand, the president exploded when Fox News projected Arizona a win for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden; the president could see that many votes remained uncounted, even after midnight, and he wanted those figured in the mix, no doubt betting he could still switch Arizona back into his column.

This newspaper shares the frustration of many voters. The wild disparity of protocols and laws governing elections in different states, and the regular change of those protocols and laws, would seem to render some voters more equal than others, particularly if they live in states that have more lax election laws that encourage voting. But, like the Electoral College, that’s our system in America, one that subscribes to the principle of states’ rights. For those with eyes to see, ears to hear and minds to think, the president’s desperate protestations batter this concept of states’ rights that so many of his supporters have fervently championed in the past. Barring intrusion by errant federal judges, that’s how it must be. Be patient, fellow Americans. Let the counting of fellow citizens’ votes continue. And let freedom ring.