EDITORIAL: Vaccination remains key as yet another virus variant spreads locally

Omicron is here, and spreading quickly.

McLennan County public health officials reported last week that the omicron variant of variant of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, was first detected here Dec. 10. In the two weeks since, the seven-day average of new cases has tripled. Active cases increased from 215 to 575. As a reference point, the most active cases McLennan County has seen at any given time is 2,151 — on Sept. 4 during the late summer delta surge.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said omicron spreads more quickly than previous variants, but current vaccines so far have proven to be effective in preventing severe symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths due to infection from the new variant. So far, hospitalizations have not risen in conjunction with the number of cases associated with omicron.

We’re in the beginning stages of this wave of infections in the United States. Public health officials are playing catch-up in studying the new variant’s severity and symptoms. CDC officials have stressed that so-called breakthrough infections — vaccinated people getting COVID-19 — are more prevalent with omicron, to the point of being routine.