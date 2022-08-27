EDITORIAL: Vigilance is key in Waco ISD school safety debate

One can understand the tension Waco Independent School District officials displayed Thursday: During a debate over architectural designs already approved for rebuilding Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Tennyson Middle School, each trustee had to wonder if he or she might one day be forced to acknowledge that the plans most voted to retain had not withstood the test in a well-armed shooter gunning for teachers and kids somehow getting into a secured school.

And no wonder. The day before, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District trustees, bowing to angry parents and community members reeling from a school massacre three months ago, fired their district police chief. The backstory is an all-American one: An emotionally unstable shooter got into Robb Elementary and, using a semi-automatic weapon, killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. Seventeen others were hurt. Police appeared paralyzed throughout the ordeal.

That and the fact school shootings are hardly unknown across America surely contributes to the anxiety many board members, administrators, parents and teachers feel about school safety today. In that context, did Waco ISD officials — who won plaudits for working neighborhoods to handily pass a $355 million bond package in 2021 — subsequently do all they could to ensure sufficient input from parents concerning bond rebuilding plans and campus safety?

The question is legitimate: In voting 5-2 against Waco ISD trustee Jeremy Davis’ motion to change interior glass classroom walls in building designs for the three schools to walls of bullet-shielding materials, the board is betting heavily not only on Waco ISD measures to keep shooters out of the schools — a challenging daily prospect given some two dozen campuses — but on Texas Education Agency safety mandates issued in the wake of the Uvalde slaughter being all they must.

Besides improved fencing, digitally locking doors and other Texas School Safety Center practices, officials are counting on all involved to highlight threats. In touting wacoisd.org/stopit as a way for students, teachers and parents to alert security, Superintendent Susan Kincannon told us that it has already proven useful: “Districts are required to have an anonymous reporting system. My experience is if you teach students how to use it, they’ll pretty much tell you everything.”

Waco ISD trustees Jeremy Davis and Keith Guillory rate community thanks for pressing further safety concerns about school designs. Obviously, district leadership must apply scrutiny, even skepticism, to what architects and others claim. But eagle-eyed scrutiny applies, too, in the day-to-day vigilance that must be embraced by every teacher, student, custodian, principal, cafeteria worker, teacher’s aide and visiting parent on every single campus, in this district and every district.

Yes, it’s indeed a tragedy such threats must be a priority in trying times already targeting educators and board members for the sins of the world. But wherever these threats aren’t a priority, we could face yet greater tragedy.