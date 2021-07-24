EDITORIAL: Wacoans have front-row seat in latest chapter in spaceflight

Even before Joseph and Etienne Montgolfier engineered a manned hot-air balloon liftoff from Paris for a 20-minute flight in 1783, earthlings have found inspiration in any and all efforts to reach for the stars. Some of us are old enough to recall the excitement of Alan Shepard’s 1961 flight into space, the first by an American, or John Glenn’s historic three orbits of our sphere in 1962. Many of us were thrilled again by recent promotional flights by billionaires Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic, collectively promising spaceflight to mere mortals.

Yet after Branson’s joyous ascent into the suborbital realm Shepard broached decades ago, we were struck by astrophysicist, planetary scientist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson’s sobering thoughts about real gains in spaceflight — and why all that rocket-testing out in McGregor that rattles our windows arguably marks true progress: “Did you actually go somewhere? Did you go to the moon or Mars or beyond? SpaceX’s concept is: We want to send people places as an effort to push this boundary, push this space exploration frontier.

“Now, all that being said,” Tyson added, “I’m delighted this could be a new tourist attraction in the world.”