EDITORIAL: Wacoans have front-row seat in latest chapter in spaceflight

Even before Joseph and Etienne Montgolfier engineered a manned hot-air balloon liftoff from Paris for a 20-minute flight in 1783, earthlings have found inspiration in any and all efforts to reach for the stars. Some of us are old enough to recall the excitement of Alan Shepard’s 1961 flight into space, the first by an American, or John Glenn’s historic three orbits of our sphere in 1962. Many of us were thrilled again by recent promotional flights by billionaires Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic, collectively promising spaceflight to mere mortals.
Yet after Branson’s joyous ascent into the suborbital realm Shepard broached decades ago, we were struck by astrophysicist, planetary scientist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson’s sobering thoughts about real gains in spaceflight — and why all that rocket-testing out in McGregor that rattles our windows arguably marks true progress: “Did you actually go somewhere? Did you go to the moon or Mars or beyond? SpaceX’s concept is: We want to send people places as an effort to push this boundary, push this space exploration frontier.
“Now, all that being said,” Tyson added, “I’m delighted this could be a new tourist attraction in the world.”
Which is why, in the grand sweep of science and mankind, Central Texans should be just as excited about news that SpaceX will build a second rocket-related facility in McGregor’s 9,600-acre industrial park, a rocket-producing plant complementing its rocket-testing site. The plant will produce 800 to 1,000 rocket engines per year. As veteran Trib staffer Mike Copeland reports, Elon Musk’s SpaceX has leased land there since 2003, testing rocket engines that have powered manned spaceflight and supply runs to the International Space Station. It has dispatched satellites into orbit for a wide range of customers.
Yes, some locals complain this trio of developments involving billionaires is class-related and worthy of derision. Such malcontents should be exiled to the soundless vacuum of space: If one is genuine in his or her ideology of limited government and private enterprise filling roles long claimed by government, one should realize it’s likely to be first led by those with the capital to pursue such visions. That goes for Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson and Elon Musk. Yes, thus far 50-year-old Musk hasn’t traveled into space himself, but we believe he’s dead serious about one day traveling to Mars. And soon.
Some also whine about the roar of SpaceX engines in the west and allege without proof about rocket-spurred foundational cracks that some of us recall in stretches of our county even before SpaceX moved in. When a community that claims free-market principles finally gets good-paying jobs and the economic thrust so much a part of the “Texas miracle” that state leaders promoted (and with voter buy-in), we gain a front-row understanding of and intimacy with everything from Amazon’s path to customer satisfaction to SpaceX’s ambitions in the final frontier. Let us enjoy the ride.