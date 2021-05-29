EDITORIAL: War dead beg a few moments of our time this weekend

Considering that much of our nation is only now emerging from a COVID-19 cocoon of precautions and anxieties, expect this Memorial Day weekend to be a more joyous occasion than last year’s. Yet it would behoove each of us to pause amid our backyard barbecues and outdoor beach and park excursions to consider Memorial Day’s gravest obligation: reflecting on wartime deaths in faraway climes so we can sleep snug in our beds at night and work and play confident in our safety in a dangerous world. Mute stone markers of war dead in our cemeteries also beg us to redouble our role as homefront patriots in gauging the wisdom and judgment of our leaders in committing more of our military in harm’s way.

The threats are many. For instance, politicians have railed often about China — everything from its irresponsibility in managing what exploded into a global pandemic to its seeming delight in North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s bellicosity to China’s growing militarization in the Pacific. What happens if China calls our bluff on long-held political vows to safeguard Taiwan (even though the United States is not so treaty-bound)? If China were to invade Taiwan without much more than saber-rattling in response from the United States, what would this say for our fast-fraying ties with Pacific nations already doubtful about our presence and resolve in the Pacific? Lessons of World War II beckon.