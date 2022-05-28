EDITORIAL: War dead forgotten as neighbor targets neighbor

As veterans dutifully remind us, Memorial Day is set aside to recognize our war dead, those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation, often on faraway battlefields, so the rest of America — our homes, our livelihoods, our children, our captains of industry and those freedoms inherent in a viable democracy — remain safe and intact on the homefront. But honoring war dead even once a year, reflecting on their sacrifices and the grave responsibilities those sacrifices heap on the rest of us, becomes increasingly difficult in America. More and more we are compelled to reflect on the dead, the wounded and the grieving right here on the homefront, casualties of a once-great nation at war with itself.

What, one wonders, would America’s war dead say if they could offer hard-earned wisdom from the grave? Thoughts and prayers?

This Memorial Day we cannot help reflecting on the latest evidence of a nation rotting at the core. On May 14, an 18-year-old white supremacist reportedly indoctrinated in “The Great Replacement Theory” pressed by Fox commentator Tucker Carlson, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and other Republican elites went gunning for African Americans at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. All 10 people killed were indeed black, including a 77-year-old grandmother who fed the needy in the city’s Central Park, a 72-year-old civil rights leader who a year ago wrote in support of more federal regulation of firearms, and a 55-year-old security guard and retired Buffalo policeman who died trying to protect others — passions that speak to the welfare of community, a priority increasingly imperiled in an America more concerned with arming itself to the teeth and targeting fellow citizens.

A week and a half later, an 18-year-old high school dropout for reasons less clear — possibly the bullying he reportedly received in school — armed himself and went after the most defenseless of all at an elementary campus in Uvalde, 80 miles west of San Antonio. In the massacre, he claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers before being shot dead. Prior to heading for the school, he shot his grandmother.

In a nation increasingly incapable of moral outrage, let alone critical thinking and raw courage, it’s no surprise the sacrifices of America’s war dead mean little beyond formulaic rhetoric by politicians who don’t really get it. The examples of men and women laying down their lives far from home no longer discourage us from vilifying one another in the most savage and demeaning ways. And to us, a civil society must be an absolute prerequisite to expanding gun rights as Texas has. Yet the very day a racist went gunning for black people in Buffalo, Waco-based guitarist and Second Amendment fanatic Ted Nugent was proselytizing in the name of God at a Donald Trump grievance rally in Austin, telling his cheering audience to use force if necessary to encourage friends to fight against Democrats and other vermin: “And if you can’t impress your friends with that, they shouldn’t be your friends.” In his adios to well-wishers, Nugent added: “I love you people madly, but I would love you more if you went forward and just went berserk on the skulls of the Democrats and the Marxists and the communists.”

Is this the America our war dead perished for?