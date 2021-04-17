EDITORIAL: We'll miss this home, but the Trib is much more than a building

The Thursday, April 22 edition of the Waco Tribune-Herald will be the last one produced here at 900 Franklin Ave. Our staff will work remotely as we transition to our new offices — both at River Square Center downtown and on Kelly Drive, just off West Waco Drive. Our home for 70 years is being repurposed as the creative headquarters for Chip and Joana Gaines’ new Magnolia Network.

It’s a move 13 years in the making, yet seems sudden as we reflect on the people that have worked here over the past 70 years, as well as the events we’ve chronicled during that time. Managing Editor J.B. Smith takes readers on one last trip through the history of our building in today’s edition.

Our building is designed as one giant production plant — more than 110,000 square feet — and it’s been too big for us since the presses stopped rolling here in 2009. After more than a decade, and three ownership changes, the time has come to bid a fond farewell.