EDITORIAL: Bridge project displays optimism in uncertain times

“Since its construction in 1870, the Waco Suspension Bridge has been known as an engineering marvel of its time,” Mayor Deaver said. “But importantly, it was the first example of a civic project where the money was raised by local residents with a vision of connecting [both] sides of the Brazos and making this a crossing point that would be a focal point and a center of commerce for the city. In fact, they succeeded, and it was exactly that. In the 150 years that have followed, it has become a cultural symbol and a center of our economy and culture in Waco. It’s a gathering spot for tourists, for weddings and for all kinds of events, and it’s turned into a real icon for our city.”